PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Diane Lack from the Women’s Imaging Center at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Lack describes what the Women’s Imaging Center is, and lists some of the services they offer.

She also explains how women can access these services, and if they’ll need a provider or if they can self-refer.

She also gives some advice to anyone going in for a mammogram.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.