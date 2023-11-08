PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Ryan Barlotta, a urologist at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Barlotta lists some reasons patients seek urologic treatment, including blood in urine, difficulty urinating, or pain in your scrotum.

Some non-emergent issues Dr. Barlotta might treat include leaking urine when you don’t need to, sexual issues like erectile dysfunction, or legions in your kidney.

Make sure not to urinate before visiting your urologist, as they may ask for a urine sample, and be prepared for some uncomfortable conversations about genatalia.

Dr. Barlotta also discusses options for scanning for prostate cancer.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.