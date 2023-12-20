PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Alanna Espenshade, a PA-C at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Alana discusses the relationship between Geisinger St. Luke’s and St. Luke’s Care Now in Pottsville. St. Luke’s Care Now is the urgent care connected to the hospital, so you should head there if you have any colds, flus, simple lacerations, strains, or fractures.

Alanna lists some common minor injures and illnesses she treats at urgent cares, and offers some advice on avoiding them: Wash your hands, disinfect household surfaces, and avoid contact with people who are sick.

