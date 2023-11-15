PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Rebecca Griesser, a pediatrician at St. Luke’s University Health Network.
Dr. Griesser discusses RSV, a seasonal cold virus that can cause upper and lower respiratory symptoms in patients.
Last year was a particularly hard year for RSV, so Dr. Griesser offers advice to parents to protect their kids during these colder months: Practice hand hygiene, keep your child home when they have fevers, and keep an eye out for symptoms, including coughs, runny noses, congestions, fevers, and trouble breathing for small children.
