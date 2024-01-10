PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Michaela Ortiz, a family medicine physician at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Ortiz discusses what does does on a daily basis. Primary care encompasses treating a variety of ailments, including chronic health management to penetrative health wellness visits, to minor procedures, and more.

Make sure to see your PCP on a regular basis to treat anything you may be suffering from and prevent future illnesses.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.