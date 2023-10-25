PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Melissa Hager, a physical therapist at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

When someone needs physical therapy, they usually need a referral from a PCP to see a physical therapist. However, at St. Luke’s they have direct access, bypassing the need for a referral and allowing someone to begin care as soon as possible.

St. Luke’s comprehensive spine program is unique to St. Luke’s. It involves a physical therapist who has undergone advanced training. If a patient suffers from acute spine pain, they can be triaged to the program, allowing them to heal faster.

St. Luke’s also offers aquatic therapy, using pools to simulate the effects of a gravity-reduced environment.

