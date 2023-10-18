PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Greg Massie, a physical therapist and area manager at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Since it’s the beginning of leave-raking season, with snow-shoveling season not too far off, Dr. Massie gives some advice on how to avoid a visit to his office.

Don’t overwork yourself

Take regular breaks

Ensure that you’re using proper lifting mechanics

Lift with your legs, not your back!

This April, St. Luke’s opened up a new neuro-rehab center in their Smithfield Gateway location. The new center offers physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

