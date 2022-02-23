Your Health Live on PA live! 2.23.2022

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Tracking A Killer: Harold Haulman III
Crime & Court
‘Liquid Gold’: Cooking Oil Thefts in Northeastern and Central PA
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
New research shows women 60+ likely to be hospitalized with high blood pressure
Video
Home damaged by fire in Hazle Township
Video
Police: Suspect seen on camera stealing gaming cards from Stroudsburg store
Video
Man convicted of rape, producing child pornography
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
Winter Olympics
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
“Four from District Four” powering Elizabethtown women’s basketball
Video
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jason Shields, Scranton
Video
Loyalsock boys, Southern Columbia girls win Heartland Conference championships
Pottsville boys, Jim Thorpe girls take home Schuylkill League titles
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
South Pacific in Scranton Preview on PA live! 2.23.2022
Video
Top Stories
Rob Petrovich Singing a Song about The Wyoming Valley on PA live! 2.23.2022
Video
Top Stories
Alton Brown & Hill’s Pet Nutrition on PA live! 2.23.2022
Video
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on PA live! 2.23.2022
Video
Victim Resource Center on PA live! 2.23.2022
Video
Making Ice Cream on PA live! 2.22.2022
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Hunger Action Month
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
Healthy Heart
Veterans Voices Expo and Job Fair
AARP Fraud Watch
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Your Health Live on PA live! 2.23.2022
Your Health Live
Posted:
Feb 23, 2022 / 04:22 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 23, 2022 / 04:22 PM EST
Trending Stories
Weather Alerts: Winter storm watches are in effect for Northeastern PA
Video
Local businessman leading convoy to nation’s capital in protest
Video
Police: Suspect seen on camera stealing gaming cards from Stroudsburg store
Video
Police: Woman arrested for hiding 84 bags of crack cocaine inside her body
Bicyclist hit by garbage truck in Northumberland County
Video