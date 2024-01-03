PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Hazel Tuazon, an OBGYN at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

As an OB-GYN, Dr. Tuazon takes care of women of all ages during and outside of pregnancy.

Dr. Tuazon offers some advice for people considering a pregnancy in terms of optimizing their health. Make sure you exercise and eat well, address any health issues you may have, such as Diabetes or Hypertension, and meet with an OB-GYN prior to attempting conception.

Even teenagers can discuss reproductive health with an OB-GYN. You can discuss periods, hormones, mesopause, or any issues you may not feel comfortable addressing with your normal primary care physician.

Make sure you see an OB-GYN at least once a year.

