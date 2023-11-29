PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Umesh Dalal, a nephrologist at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Nephrology is the study of kidneys. Unfortunately, kidney disease is very common. Dr. Dalal explains that kidney health is affected by what you eat and drink, and explains what can happen if your kidneys aren’t healthy.

Usually, Dr. Dalal’s patients visit him after a referral and a blood test from their primary doctor.

Diabetes is the most common cause of kidney failure, followed by high blood pressure, so if you have either, make sure you see your doctor regularly to keep them under control.

Taking too many pain killers can also affect kidneys, so make sure to use them in moderation.

