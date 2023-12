PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Robert Reinhart and Dr. James Stoner, interventional radiologists at Geisinger St. Luke’s.

The doctors show Chris around “the suite,” where they are able to take video X-Rays to guide a number of procedures.

The suite’s new machinery can help navigate through arteries to find tumors and aneurisms without having to make an incision.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.