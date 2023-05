PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Robert Harkins, a family physician at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Harkins explains what a family physician is, and what exactly he is trained to treat, including high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid problems, injuries, anxiety or depression, and more.

He also talks about the importance of prioritizing regular visits to your family physician.

