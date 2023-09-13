PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Daniel Plavin, a family doctor at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

As a family doctor, Dr. Plavin does a little bit of everything, seeing all kinds of patients, as well as working in preventative care, pain management, acute problems, and more.

Dr. Plavin gives some advice on preparing our bodies for cold season: Make sure to wash your hands!

Dr. Plavin also describes the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new St. Luke’s Jim Thorpe Health Center.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.