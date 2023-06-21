PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Remy Mimms, DO, an endocrinologist at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Mimms talks about what an endocrinologist does, and lists some of the conditions that he treats.

He also explains the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes and their respective treatments.

He also discusses how close medical science is to a cure for insulin-dependent diabetes, and names some important recent advances in diagnosing, treating, and managing these conditions.

He also gives some advice on maintaining a healthy endocrine system throughout your life, and when it would be necessary to consult an endocrinologist.

