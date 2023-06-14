PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Matthew Morgan, PA-C a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Matthew explains the difference between a physician assistant and a physician, and lists some common conditions he treats in the ER.

He also describes some illnesses and inquiries that are especially common in summer months.

He also talks about what symptoms require an emergency room trip as opposed to an urgicenter or primary care office, and when someone should call 911.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.