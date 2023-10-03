PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Gerry Coleman, an emergency medicine specialist at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Coleman describes working in emergency medicine as “organized chaos.” In one shift, he might treat both a 2-year-old and a 102-year old!

Dr. Coleman explains when you should go to the emergency department vs. a physician or an urgent care.

Dr. Coleman lists some urgent situations when you would need to call 9-1-1: Troubles with your airwaves, difficulty breathing, chest pain or cardiac issues, deformity deficits, and exposed wounds all merit a 9-1-1 call.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.