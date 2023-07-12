PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Brian Kim, a Gastroenterologist at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Kim talks about how some of the recent gastrointestinal advances can at St. Luke’s can help those suffering from colon cancer.

He also explains when people should start receiving colon cancer screenings, and why most patients should begin when they’re around 45 years old.

Kim describes some alternative screening options to colonoscopy, including stool tests and radiology-based CT colonography. He states how St. Luke’s dedicated staff helps to make colonoscopies as comfortable as possible for patience

