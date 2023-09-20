PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Bill Markson, a cardiologist at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Markson describes his typical day at St. Luke’s: He spends his morning seeing patients with potential heart problems, potentially running a few procedures like stress tests or pacemaker replacements. Then, he heads over to his office to see his office patients.

He also provides some advice on heart health. Unfortunately, there is an uncontrollable genetic factor when it comes to heart health, but he advises not smoking, eating “real food” and not overeating, and to have good social interactions.

