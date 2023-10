PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Grace Fan, a Radiation Oncologist at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so Dr. Fan encourages women to get their mammograms on time, even those who don’t have a family history of Breast Cancer.

A screening mammogram takes only about 30 minutes to an hour to complete.

