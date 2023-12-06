PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Ikemefuna Akusoba, a bariatric surgeon at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Bariatric surgery helps treat obesity-related conditions. Dr. Akusboa lists some of the most common procedures he performs, including the gastric bypass and the sleeve gastrectomy.

Dr. Akusoba also explains how these surgeries can improve health conditions such as diabetes.

Best of all, there’s very little recovery time! Most people have almost no pain and are able to return home the next morning.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.