PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Firas Ido, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Ido talks about some of the more common conditions he sees in the pulmonary office, including asthma, COPD Emphysema, and anything else that causes shortness of breath.

He also describes some of the less common diseases he treats, known as interstitial lung disease or pulmonary fibrosis.

He also gives some advice on how to simply breathe better.

