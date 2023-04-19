PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Chris Bruce, a physician assistant, or PA, at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Bruce explains what a physician assistant is and what she does on a daily basis.

She also describes what sort of training PAs need in order to practice, and what they need to do to maintain licensure.

She also talks about the difference between a PA’s responsibilities and a physician.

Finally, Dr. Bruce explains why it’s so important to regularly have appointments with your primary care provider, and when you should go to the ER as opposed to primary care.

For more information, visit St. Luke’s website.