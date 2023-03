PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Jennifer Janco, the Chair of Pediatrics at St. Luke’s University Health Care.

Dr. Janco talks about the importance of receiving regular child care, and describes what happens during these sorts of visits.

She also explains why skipping these visits can be dangerous, and goes into detail about what parents should know about sickness these past few months.

For more information, visit St. Lukes’ website.