St. Luke’s on PA live! 2.16.2022

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Tracking A Killer: Harold Haulman III
Crime & Court
‘Liquid Gold’: Cooking Oil Thefts in Northeastern and Central PA
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
One dead after fatal fire in Bradford County
DNA confirms mystery animal that escaped wildlife rehab was coyote
Over half of young women have poor heart health before pregnancy, research shows
Video
Hanover Area School District uses therapy dog to help students in need
Gallery
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
Winter Olympics
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Adam Rippon discusses coaching Mariah Bell at the Winter Olympics
Video
Bloomsburg girls’ basketball in position to make postseason run in District IV
Video
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gigi Sabatini, Abington Heights
Video
Super Bowl LVI predictions with the Eyewitness News team
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Zumba on PA live! 2.16.2022
Video
Top Stories
Lil Lucci on PA live! 2.16.2022
Video
Top Stories
PERC on PA live! 2.16.2022
Video
Blue Diamond Almond Breeze on PA live! 2.16.2022
Video
Creative Cloud Express on PA live! 2.16.2022
Video
The Zen Way Dog Training on PA live! 2.16.2022
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Hunger Action Month
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
Healthy Heart
Veterans Voices Expo and Job Fair
AARP Fraud Watch
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
St. Luke’s on PA live! 2.16.2022
Your Health Live
Posted:
Feb 16, 2022 / 02:48 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 16, 2022 / 02:48 PM EST
Trending Stories
Knoebels announces opening date for 2022, offers hiring incentives
PSP, Luzerne County DA announce new effort to identify baby found in landfill in 1980
Video
Fire breaks out at Triboro Community Church and Academy in Old Forge
Woman loses $600 in Facebook housing scam
Scranton PD looking for theft suspect
Gallery