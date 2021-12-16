St. Luke’s on PA live! 12.15.2021

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Montoursville says they were informed of a scam that occurred at a residence on Fieldcrest Drive where the victim was duped into giving away $20,000.

Troopers say the victim received a phone call from an unknown suspect pretending to be the victim's grandson asking for $20,000 for bail money as he had been arrested.