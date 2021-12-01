St. Luke’s on PA live! 12.1.2021

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office is seeking help identifying a man who, they say, cashed 5 fraudulent checks at various Peoples Security Banks throughout Lackawanna County.

Police say the man cashed fraudulent checks which totaled $13,350. He provided tellers with a fake New York State Drivers’ License displaying his photo, but the personal information of another person.