St. Luke’s on PA live! 1.19.2022

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a mother has been charged with child endangerment after lying to them about accusations that she tried to smother her son with a pillow in a hotel because he was preventing her from having sex.

According to court documents, police have charged Sharon Wallace, 39, of Nanticoke with child endangerment and assault after her son reported the alleged abuse to Luzerne County Children and Youth Services (CYS).