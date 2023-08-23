PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Toby Goida from the St. Luke’s Emergency Department as well as Steph Bongo, Tim Rigotti, and Amber Reinbold from the Lehighton Ambulance.

The guests talk about the busiest parts of the day for the ambulance, and describe how the Leighton Ambulance helps St. Luke’s University Health Network.

They also explain why it’s important for members of the Lehighton Ambulance to have a working relationship with the St. Luke’s staff.

