William ‘Big Billy’ D’Elia

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time on local television, William “Big Billy” D`Elia sat down with 28/22 News anchor Candice Kelly for a one-on-one interview about his life and what he reveals in the new book, The Life We Chose.

More News

View All Top News

Trending Stories

Top Video

View All Top Video