Hey friends, it’s Haley! Each week I’ll give you three ideas for weekend fun!

First up, support the Millville Community Fire Company at their carnival in Columbia County! Celebrate our local heroes with live music, games, rides, and of course a lot of food! This weekend’s entertainment will be Deuce on Thursday, July 8. Video Daze will perform on Friday, July 9. Big League takes the stage on Saturday, July 10. And stay late to enjoy fireworks at 11 PM. The carnival runs from 5:30 to 11 PM.

Calling all railroad fanatics! Stop by the Carbon Model Railroad Society in Bowmanstown this weekend for its Christmas in July open house! The traveling caboose is one of the featured displays this weekend in Carbon County. The open house is scheduled for Thursday, July 15 and July 22 from 7 to 9 PM. Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 PM, July 10 and 11, July 17 and 18, and July 24 and 25th.

And don’t forget to check out Lakeland Orchard this weekend to enjoy the sights and tastes of their first-ever strawberry crop! From strawberry slushies, donuts, hard ciders, wagon rides, to picking your own strawberries in the field, this festival has something for all ages. This weekend there’s live music by Triple Fret and The Jeffrey James Band. The Strawberry Festival runs Thursday to Sunday, June 19 to July 25. Live music is scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays.

If you have an event you want featured on “What’s Happening? with Haley”, fill out the form here. You can also mail event information to Haley at 62 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. The segment will air on WBRE 28 and WYOU 22 during PA live! and Eyewitness News Thursday through Saturday.

Have a great weekend!