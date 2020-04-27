PAlive! Weis Markets April 27, 2020

Lyndi Wieand Weis Markets Dietitian homemade trail mix is a great way to make a customizable snack that will keep you fueled throughout the day. Mix nuts, seeds, dried fruit, popcorn, and even some dark chocolate together in a large batch to have a nutritious snack handy. We recommend a 1/3 cup serving size of trail mix as a snack.
