Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast

Any outdoor plans this weekend look to be in good shape! We start partly sunny this morning, before turning mostly sunny by the afternoon! It will be on the warm side, but the humidity will not be too bad. Highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight, a weak cold front will move in, bringing a stray passing shower, otherwise we remain partly cloudy. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

Sunday, another beautiful day is in store with a mostly sunny sky. We keep those humidity levels low, too! Highs reach in the mid 80s.

Monday, high pressure remains in control allowing for a mostly sunny sky. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, as high pressure swings off to the Atlantic Ocean, our winds shift more southerly, bringing a more humid air mass to our area. We will see a mix of clouds and sun, with the potential for a pop-up shower or storm. Highs reach into the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday, we are watching the potential for the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry to bring some rain to Pennsylvania. The exact timing and amount of rainfall is still not set in stone, but both days will feature the chance for showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny. Highs reach into the upper 80s, even nearing 90! Friday, we start to dry out, staying hot and humid with highs topping 90.

— Meteorologist Logan Westrope