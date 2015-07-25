Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast

Keep WBRE!

Any outdoor plans this weekend look to be in good shape! We start partly sunny this morning, before turning mostly sunny by the afternoon! It will be on the warm side, but the humidity will not be too bad. Highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight, a weak cold front will move in, bringing a stray passing shower, otherwise we remain partly cloudy. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

Sunday, another beautiful day is in store with a mostly sunny sky. We keep those humidity levels low, too! Highs reach in the mid 80s.

Monday, high pressure remains in control allowing for a mostly sunny sky. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, as high pressure swings off to the Atlantic Ocean, our winds shift more southerly, bringing a more humid air mass to our area. We will see a mix of clouds and sun, with the potential for a pop-up shower or storm. Highs reach into the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday, we are watching the potential for the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry to bring some rain to Pennsylvania. The exact timing and amount of rainfall is still not set in stone, but both days will feature the chance for showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny. Highs reach into the upper 80s, even nearing 90! Friday, we start to dry out, staying hot and humid with highs topping 90.

— Meteorologist Logan Westrope

Forecast

Fair

Wilkes-Barre/Scr

81°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph VAR
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
7 Day Forecast

Saturday

86° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 86° 68°

Sunday

86° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 59°

Monday

85° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 66°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 91° 74°

Thursday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 74°

Friday

91° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
81°

77°

9 PM
Clear
2%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
3%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
4%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
5%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
70°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
74°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
78°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

