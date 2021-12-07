Wintry temperatures will give way to warmer weekend

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winds will continue to gradually relax as the day progresses.

Despite a passing flurry or snow shower, Tuesday will be quiet with more clouds than sunshine. It will be colder with highs in the mid and upper 30s.

Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy with some snow showers developing late. Lows fall into the mid 20s.

Snow showers and some light snow continue for Wednesday morning, tapering off by the afternoon.

This may cause some slick spots for the morning commute on untreated surfaces. If you get snow to accumulate at your home, a dusting to an inch or two can be expected. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. A warm front lifts across Pennsylvania Thursday night with a light wintry mix. As the front pushes through, temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 40s with a passing rain shower.

Saturday continues to warm up with temperatures in the mid 50s, along with a round of rain. Colder air follows and some rain may mix with snow Saturday night.

Conditions should gradually improve by Sunday with temperatures in the mid 40s.