SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to expected wintry weather, Scranton City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, March 14.

Officials say Scranton City Council will now hold this week’s meeting on Thursday, March 16, at

6:30 p.m.

Area residents are asked to avoid unnecessary travel as the Department of Public Works clears the roads during inclement weather.

Due to the incoming winter weather mix, a downtown parking ban will go into effect on Monday, March 13, at 11:00 p.m., and will continue until Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 a.m. to allow the plowing and clearing of the roadways.

To assist downtown residents and businesses during the winter weather event, ABM will input a $6 all-day fee for six garages in downtown Scranton.

The following garages will be open for the $6 all-day parking:

Casey Connell Electric City Linden Medallion The Marketplace at Steamtown

The parking restrictions will be put on streets in the Downtown Scranton Central Business District, which includes:

Mifflin Avenue to Jefferson Avenue and Vine Street to Lackawanna Avenue.

Residents with questions can call the Department of Public Works at (570) 348-4180 or contact

Scranton311 by using the “Contact Us” form online or by calling (570) 348-4101.