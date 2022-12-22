EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – Snow is here Thursday morning as the latest storm system develops. Snow has started for many of us, but accumulations shouldn’t be a problem.

A winter weather advisory was put into place for a large portion of the viewing area, which should expire around 1:00 p.m.

As temperatures warm, a wintry mix will take over before becoming all rain for the rest of the day. Heavier showers will continue into Thursday evening and night, causing some isolated flooding issues.

Temperatures will not cool down overnight, with even more heat piling into the area as we move into Friday. Wind gusts will start to pick up as the sun sets, with a few gusts overnight nearing 40 mph.

Friday will start wet, warm, and rainy. The showers will mix with snowflakes before noon as the cold air starts to rush in. Winds will stay gusty all day long as the snowflakes start to taper off in the afternoon.

A coating to three inches of snow is possible on Friday, with the bigger problem being the falling temperatures. After starting the day in the 40s, we will see temperatures plunge 30 degrees through the afternoon and into the evening.

Roadways and trees may become icy in the evening. This could lead to power outages as ice builds up. Lows will be frigid as temperatures fall to single digits overnight.

The weekend will still be windy, but we should see quieter conditions overall. Wind chills will be at or below zero Friday night through Saturday. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures cold, with highs around 20 degrees for Christmas Eve and Christmas. A few flurries will linger around, but significant snowfall will be out.

Clouds and sunshine will continue into the next work week. Temperatures will warm as the week progresses, bringing more typical highs back by the middle of the week.

You can track the latest storm system by using the Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar.