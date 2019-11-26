Winter Weather Outlook 2019-2020

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Here it is. The long-awaited Winter Weather Outlook! Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell presented his forecast on Tuesday on Eyewitness News at 6.

We’ve been saying “what you see is what you get” for the rest of the winter. In essence, we expect it to be stormy with bouts of Arctic air. In terms of the temperatures, we think December will be near average, if not on the mild side compared to the rest of the season.

As we head into January and February, it will turn colder with more of those Arctic blasts. These Arctic blasts should not last for weeks. Rather, they’ll come in and leave a day or two later.

It’s been ‘stormy’ for the last couple of weeks. Some have been big. Some haven’t. You can expect more of the same. This could be one of those years in which we have multiple coastal storms and nor’ easters (could be big ones too), which will add to our snow totals!

The track is key, though, but you know how that goes already. In addition, the southern jet stream will be active and that has a tendency to supply warmer air into storm systems. Translation: more of the wintry mix storms with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

As you may have guessed, we’re forecasting above-average snow for the year. The average for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 46″ but we’re forecasting 50-60″. We expect 40-50″ of snow in Williamsport and that’s going again an average of 33″. While these amounts may seem impressive, the Poconos could walk away with the most. The average is 62″ and our forecast is 70-80″.