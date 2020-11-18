Winter Weather Handbook: Winters Past

(WBRE-WYOU-TV)

March 14, 2017… Set the all-time record snowfall at the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International airport. 22 point one inches of snow was measured. This would be one of four nor’ Easters in March of that year. Parts of the Poconos picked up three feet of snow. Motorists had to spend the night on the interstates because the plows couldn’t keep up

January 2018… Persistent cold weather led to massive chunks of ice on the Susquehanna River. Some called it a “once in a lifetime” view to see these 20-foot high pieces. Not only did these ice chunks and jams cause flooding, but also damage to the banks of the river and bridges.

Valentine’s Day, 2007... This winter storm brought a mix of everything. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Relatively speaking, this storm did not give us that much snow, but the icy mix stranded people in their cars on interstates 81 and 380. Governor Ed Rendell declared a disaster emergency for the entire state after this winter storm.

. Last, but certainly not least, the 1993 storm of the century in March 1993. This massive winter storm impacted places from central America, to the eastern united states and north in eastern Canada. Prior to 2017, this storm gave us the all-time daily snow record with a total of 18 point seven inches. Wind gusted 40 to 55 miles per hours, which classified it as a blizzard.