Winter Weather Handbook: The Wonders of Winter- Ice, Sleet, and Snow!

We can see many different kinds of precipitation as a winter storm comes rumbling through our area in the winter months. But what exactly causes those different kinds of precipitation that we can actually see, in the winter? Well, it all has to do with the temperature of different layers of the atmosphere; think of the atmosphere like a cake, what we’ll do is we’ll split it into different layers. So here’s that cloud, and put some snowflakes inside the cloud just below that cloud where that blue area is, temperatures are still below freezing. But then as we continue our way down, temperatures start to rise, they get above freezing. So what happens to those snowflakes, they melt, they turn into rain drops, and as long as that temperature stays above freezing, all the way down to the ground. What we’ll be left with is rain, but there are many different cases and something we see around this area A lot is freezing rain. So freezing rain, we’re splitting the atmosphere up into three different layers. We have the layer just below the cloud, where snowflakes stay snowflakes, then what happens is as those snowflakes fall through this warmer pocket of air, they’re going to melt and they’ll turn into raindrops, but then right at the surface, temperatures drop back below freezing. Now the raindrops don’t have enough time to refreeze. But what they will do is when they come in contact with the ground, they’ll freeze into a thin layer of black ice and that’s what we call freezing rain. On another end of that we have sleet to talk about with sleep. It’s a little different than freezing rain, that area of warmth where temperatures are sitting above that freezing mark is a little bit more compact so the snowflakes fall, they’re going to melt into raindrops through that metal area where temperatures are above the freezing mark. As they continue to fall they’re going to fall back into an area where temperatures are actually below freezing again. So what happens is as those raindrops fall through that colder air, they’re going to refreeze but they’ll just refreeze into these tiny pellets of ice. And that’s just what we call sleet.

Snow, I think is all pretty obvious, right? So we take a snowflake from the top of the cloud, we bring it all the way down to the surface and when it does, so it’s falling through the air that is below that freezing mark all the way down. So that’s what gives straight snow. Keep in mind in our area, we can see big changes just in the different kinds of winter precipitation, just from the elevation from the valleys to the mountains. So that is what makes winter forecasting pretty tricky in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.