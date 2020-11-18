Winter Weather Handbook: Check Out Our Technology

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)

Our advanced technology is really going to help you this winter. For example, we have the ability to analyze road conditions. Some roads will be wet. Some roads will be icy and slushy. And some roads will be snow covered.

We also have the ability to analyze pavement temperatures. When they’re above freezing, roads are generally wet and we’re in good shape. But you know, it know it. A little drop in those temperatures below freezing, like in the upper 20s, and those wet roads can easily and quickly become icy, slushy and snow-covered roads.

Speaking of snow, our radar can help us to forecast how much snow is going to fall. For example, there may be parts of northern Pennsylvania that pick up an inch of snow in the next hour. But there may be parts of central Pennsylvania that pick up three inches of snow.

We can also break this down by region. For example, this is lake effect snow across parts of new york state and northern Pennsylvania. And we can even take it down by county level and neighborhood level. The heaviest snow in this case is going to be across parts of Susquehanna and northern Wayne counties. But when you go a little bit farther south, say into pike and Lackawanna counties, the snow may just not happen at all.