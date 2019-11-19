How YOU Can Help The National Weather Service

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY— There’s no doubt about it, the weather can certainly pack a punch here in Pennsylvania.

But did you know that, when it comes to the Watches and Warnings we see with bad storms, your reports can really make a difference? Every year, NWS offices all over the country host SKYWARN spotter training classes, which help people learn about the dynamics of certain storms, and what to expect with certain types of weather.

Those trained spotters can then report conditions back to the NWS during storms throughout the year. Weather Service meteorologists can then compare those reports from the ground to what they’re looking at on radar– a practice called “ground-truthing”, which helps to verify the severity of a storm.

If you’d like to become a trained spotter, and want to know which classes work for you, click this link.