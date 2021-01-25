Winter weather for portions of Northeastern and Central PA

The Eyewitness Weather Team is tracking wintry weather conditions heading our way

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Portions of central Pennsylvania and northeastern Pennsylvania are under watch for winter weather conditions starting tonight.

Late Monday, light snow will initially fall before turning into a scattered, wintry mix throughout our Tuesday morning.

Snow and sleet accumulations range from a coating to two inches with isolated spots in the Northern Tier at three.

Untreated roads can become slippery. Morning commuters will need to watch out for black ice and should be ready to slow down based on road conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says locations along and north of Route 220 will likely have more snow.

Scattered showers will taper off first in Central Pennsylvania then in Northeastern PA in the late afternoon.

