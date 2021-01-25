Winter weather for portions of Northeastern and Central PA

Weather

The Eyewitness Weather Team is tracking wintry weather conditions heading our way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Portions of central Pennsylvania and northeastern Pennsylvania are under watch for winter weather conditions starting tonight.

Late Monday, light snow will initially fall before turning into a scattered, wintry mix throughout our Tuesday morning.

Snow and sleet accumulations range from a coating to two inches with isolated spots in the Northern Tier at three.

Untreated roads can become slippery. Morning commuters will need to watch out for black ice and should be ready to slow down based on road conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says locations along and north of Route 220 will likely have more snow.

Scattered showers will taper off first in Central Pennsylvania then in Northeastern PA in the late afternoon.

You can also see the full forecast for the region on our website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos