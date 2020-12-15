Winter Storm Warning: What to expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Eyewitness Weather Team is tracking a powerful winter storm to soon impact the region. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday ahead of the storm.

Snow will start in Central PA between 2 and 4 p.m. and make its way northeast through 8 p.m. Snow will pick up overnight becoming heavy with the heaviest snowfall happening Wednesday night. Snow can accumulate at one to three inches per hour.

There will likely be a sharp cutoff of significant snow totals as the heaviest snow will struggle to reach high elevations within the Northern Tier and Endless Mountains region.

Sleet and wintry mix will also lessen accumulation, mainly in southern and eastern Pennsylvania.

Some sleet may try to mix in across southeastern Pennsylvania early Thursday morning. The snow will stop in central Pennsylvania between 5 and 8 a.m. Thursday morning and between 7 and 10 a.m. in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Travel conditions can become very difficult for Thursday morning, and stronger wind gusts can create blowing snow with localized power outages. The warning is set to expire at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

