EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of Thanksgiving travel, our next storm system arrives Tuesday with a wintry mix starting by late morning and then changing to all rain by Wednesday.

Rain and a wintry mix will arrive Tuesday late morning and afternoon. Later in the day, any wintry mix eventually changes to all rain.

Little to no snow or ice accumulation is expected. However, some slick areas are possible. Rainfall totals will range between a half inch to an inch through early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures gradually warm to the low and mid-40s by the afternoon, with higher elevations in the upper 30s. A lingering shower is possible Wednesday, otherwise mostly cloudy.

A quiet weather pattern sets up for Thanksgiving day through the weekend.

