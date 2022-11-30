EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A cold front will pass through northeastern and central PA Wednesday with periods of steady and heavy rain and wind.

It will be very windy at times throughout the day. Sustained winds range from 10-25 mph. Gusts could occasionally reach 40-50 mph.

This may lead to outdoor holiday decorations being tossed around and isolated power outages.

A rain or snow shower is possible this evening before conditions dry out. These weather conditions will linger for the morning and afternoon. Everything should be out of our region by 4:00 p.m.

Total rainfall amounts will range between 0.25″- 0.50″, with locally higher amounts possible.

Thursday will be windy, but not quite as windy as Wednesday. Gusts on Thursday will range from 25-35 mph at times.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.