WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mayor of Wilkes-Barre has issued a “CODE BLUE,” warning for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week due to freezing temperatures.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced Monday that the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the CODE BLUE designation for the nights of Tuesday, November 28, Wednesday, November 29, and Thursday, November 30, due to severe cold temperatures.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program will be administered by Keystone Mission. The Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Innovation Center, 90 East Union Street, Wilkes-Barre. During a Code Blue, the shelter will be open to guests who should arrive between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and must leave at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

The city will assist with the administration of the program by making the determination of when a Code Blue is necessary, publicizing when it will be in effect, and having city personnel attempt to notify the homeless of the activation of a Code Blue.

A Code Blue will be initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches or more. The public will also be notified of a Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission at (570) 871-4795 ext; 404 or by email at Volunteer@KeystoneMission.org.