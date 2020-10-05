Why Greek letters are being used as names for tropical storms and hurricanes

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As of Monday morning, there are now 25 named storms in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

With almost two months left in the official season, all 21 of the 2020 names have been used.

We have since moved on to the secondary list, the Greek alphabet. Tropical Storm Delta was named on Monday, but the list of possibilities continues with the next potential name of Epsilon.

This is only the second time we have ever used this list, with the previous in 2005, according to NOAA. 2005 was the most active tropical season with 28 storms. The last of which, Zeta, formed on December 30th, 2005.

The World Meteorological Organization Tropical Cyclone Programme established the naming convention. A storm can be named when it reaches a sustained wind speed of 39 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, the United States began using female names for storms in 1953 and later added male names in 1979.

The official Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1st to November 30th, but 2020 marks the sixth consecutive year of named storms before the start of the official season.