EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers across North and Central Pennsylvania are being advised the following roads in the area are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees, or utilities.

In addition to rain, which may be heavy at times, the forecast calls for high winds, which could cause downed trees and utilities. The Department advises drivers to report down trees or utilities to the local emergency management center for response.

Below you can find the following roadways that are closed due to flooding;

Luzerne County;

Route 2033 Coxton Township between Segment 40 and Lackawanna County Line

Route 2002 Hanover between Route 2001 and Oxford Street

Also in Hanover on Dundee Road, Fellows Avenue, and Sans Souci Pkwy from West Saint Mary’s Road to the area of McDonalds are closed until further notice due to flooding

Route 239 in Nescopeck/Conyngham between Macanaqua and Pond Hill Road

Route 2024 Pkains/Jenkins/Pittston between Route 2017 and Route 2021

Route 3011 Hollenback Township between St. John Road and Faux Road, Rich Street and Moyers Grove

Route 3015 Nescopeck between Karchners Road and Stouts Road

Lackawanna County;

Route 590 Jefferson between Route 2002 and Line Road

Route 3008 Old Forge between Main Street and Keyser Avenue

Route 2009 Digman Township between Husson Road and Kiesel Road

Route 6 Matamoras between Second Street and Delaware Street

Route 447 Green Township between Stoney Lonesome Road and Hemlock Grove Road

Route 107 Scott Township between Lakeland Driver and Champman Lake Road

Monroe County;

State Route 611 Pocono Township between Warner Road and Learn Road South of Cherry Lane

Pike County;

Susquehanna County;

Route 267 Clifford Township between Williams Road and Barlow Raod in Gibson Township

Route 11 Great bend between Trailer Park and Airport Road

Route 858 Middletown Township between Howard Raod and Guiton Road

Wayne County;

Route 3034 South Canaan between Daniels Road and Easton Turnpike

Route 296 Lake Township between Tisdel Road and Daniels Raod

Route 196 South Canaan between Keystone Road and Easton Topgravity Hill

Route 170 Clinton between Route 4005(Beech Grove Road and Gillow Lane

Route 4009 Dyberry Township between Route 191 and Irwin Pond Road

Route 87 Mehopnay between Windy Valley Road and Sugar Hollow Road

Route 4039 Starrucca between king Hill Road and Little Ireland Road

Route 1011 Berlin Township between Perkins Road and Adamans Pond Road

Wyoming County;

Route 1031 Nicholson between Vic Lane and Spencer Hill Road

Route 87 Mehoopany between Windy Valley Road and Sugar Hollow Road

Columbia ;

Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Route 487 and Sportsman Club Road in Orange Township.

Lycoming ;

Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) between Route 405 and Route 2042 (East Lime Bluff Road) in Muncy Creek Township.

Montour ;

Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Route 3003 (Narehood Road) and Mowery Road in Liberty Township.

Route 4004 (Bush Road) between Fairview Road and Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Derry Township

Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and Route 1003 (PP and L Road) in Anthony Township.

Route 54 between Route 254 in Washingtonville and Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) in Derry Township.

Northumberland ;

Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township, for flooding.

Route 61 lane restriction between Dogwood Drive and Irish Valley Road in Shamokin Township, for flooding.

Route 61 (Hamilton Underpass) between Highland Avenue in Sunbury and Green Street in Upper Augusta Township, for flooding.

Sullivan ;

Route 2002 (Nordmont Road) between Main Street in Davidson Township and Nordmont Road in Laporte Township, for flooding.

Route 4021 (Churchill Street) between Route 4018 (Dushore Overton Road / Main Street) in Dushore and Route 220 in Cherry Township, for flooding.

Union ;

Route 3003 (Millmont Road / Coldrun Road / Grand Valley Road / Eighth Street) between Eighth Street in Mifflinburg Borough and Route 45 in Hartleton Borough, for flooding.

Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) for flooding between Route 192 and Cannon Road in Buffalo Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.