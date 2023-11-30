EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A rainy Friday and warm temperatures over the weekend will lead to the next snow showers for Pennsylvania.

High pressure will briefly build in Thursday with a mostly sunny sky across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. In addition, a southwest wind will help to rebound our temperatures back to the mid-40s Thursday afternoon.

Another system moves in Friday with a mainly cloudy sky for the morning, followed by off-and-on showers developing for the afternoon and evening.

Saturday and Sunday will have more clouds than sunshine, but a few showers are possible each day. Granted, it doesn’t look like a washout for both days.

A few rain and snow showers will be around for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low and mid-40s. By the middle of next week, a colder pattern will likely take over with below-average temperatures once again.