EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More of the same unrelenting heat expected Friday, as the 90s persist another day.

If you’re looking for some good news, the dewpoints will be lower today and slightly more comfortable in the low 60s. Sunshine will still quickly warm us back up into the 90s this afternoon, bringing back slim chances for stray showers or storms in the afternoon. The rain will taper off into the evening as the sun sets, with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.



Muggy weather will continue throughout a toasty weekend, with highs still in the 90s. Dewpoints will still be in the 60s keeping the air sticky and uncomfortable. Sunny skies will be with us for most of Saturday as high pressure holds over the east coast.

A southerly wind will pull in more moisture and even warmer temperatures by Sunday. Highs could be near record heat Sunday, depending on how quickly a cold front will move into Pennsylvania. Some stray showers and storms will be moving in late Sunday, but most of the day will be dry.



The work week will start with welcome rain and relief from the high temperatures. Highs will fall to the mid 80s, but dewpoints will stay uncomfortable until Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout Monday, and should clear up as we head into Tuesday.

Clouds will hang around for much of the week, keeping temperatures from warming too much. Showers will return by Thursday after a few drier days in the middle of the week.