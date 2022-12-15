EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter weather has arrived and Eyewitness News is covering the storm across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Eyewitness News crews were on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre Township where the roads looked to have some slush covering them.

Route 309 southbound in Plains Township had a few slow-moving vehicles as PennDOT temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph as sleet came down Thursday afternoon.

Also, in Luzerne County, I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick says Hazelton City street crews salted the streets Thursday morning but they are still battling snow and sleet as they prepare for what’s to come next.

